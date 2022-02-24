Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.49. 152,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

