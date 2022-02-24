Vipshop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,571 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 5,036 put options.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,990,000 after buying an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after buying an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
