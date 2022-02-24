Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

