Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,837. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

