Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 82,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.19. 281,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average is $219.88. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.