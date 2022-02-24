Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Given New $1.72 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.72 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $95.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

