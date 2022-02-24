Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Given New $1.72 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.72 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $95.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
