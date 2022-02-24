Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,800. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

