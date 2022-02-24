Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other news, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.