Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €187.08 ($212.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €188.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

