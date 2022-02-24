Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 462,976 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 441.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,976 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Himax Technologies worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 251.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 188,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134,607 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 349.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 673,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 64.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 893,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 351,285 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HIMX opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
