Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average is $288.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

