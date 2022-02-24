Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,402 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
