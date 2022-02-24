Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,798 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,798 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AMC Networks worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.