Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 331,801 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,801 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 3.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

