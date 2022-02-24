Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 181,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.