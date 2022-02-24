Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 9,797 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

