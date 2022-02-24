Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Joint worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joint by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Joint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 22.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

