Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 748,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

