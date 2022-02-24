Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $208.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $322.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

