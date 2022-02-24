Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 507,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,054. The company has a market cap of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

