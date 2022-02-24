Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $133.38. 94,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

