Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on September 6th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $135.05 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,178,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.