Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €131.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €131.00 ($148.86) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.38 ($115.20).

Shares of ETR:KRN traded down €0.55 ($0.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting €82.90 ($94.20). 25,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

