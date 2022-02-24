Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Achieves $636,039.93

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $636,039.93 and $266,169.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $136.08 or 0.00378937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

