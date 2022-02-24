Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $58.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.30 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $239.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WASH traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $919.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

