Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

