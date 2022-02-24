Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.