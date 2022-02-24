Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEBR opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Weber Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Weber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

