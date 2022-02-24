Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WEBR opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Weber Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
WEBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Weber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
