WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. WEC Energy Group also reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. 2,795,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,557. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,178,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

