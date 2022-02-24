WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,557. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.