Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Codiak BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDAK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,905 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

