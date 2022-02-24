Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE: MTY) recently:

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,063. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.73. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

