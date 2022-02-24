Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 322,680 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.11% of WNS worth $83,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

WNS stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

