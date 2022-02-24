Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Alliant Energy worth $74,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

