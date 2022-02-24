Wellington Management Group LLP Has $78.32 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $78,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

