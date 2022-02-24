Wellington Management Group LLP Has $80.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

