Wellington Management Group LLP Has $87.59 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.78% of Calix worth $87,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

