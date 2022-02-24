Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,218,413 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,413 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.24% of AdaptHealth worth $68,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

