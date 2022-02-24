Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 298,570 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 298,570 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.80% of Meritor worth $71,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other Meritor news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Profile (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.