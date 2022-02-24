Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $103.59 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

