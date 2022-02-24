Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $160.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.