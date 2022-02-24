Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $160.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.
HLT stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.