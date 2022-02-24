WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE WCC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

