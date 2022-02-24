WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.
NYSE WCC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
