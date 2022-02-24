WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $6.22 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $877,876.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $6.22 or 0.00017705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

