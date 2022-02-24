Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $64.46

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.46, but opened at $66.63. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $65.42, with a volume of 1,807 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 343,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 94.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 308,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.