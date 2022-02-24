Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Widepoint stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Widepoint has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

About Widepoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

