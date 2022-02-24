Wilde Frederic De Sells 29,941 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

