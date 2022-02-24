Wilde Frederic De Sells 29,941 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
