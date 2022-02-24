William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $357.49 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

