William Blair Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. Middleby has a 12-month low of $136.82 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

