Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

