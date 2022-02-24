Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of WLFC stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.