Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average is $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.